LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man whose mission is to give bikes to children in need is back to work in his garage!

The local nonprofit organization, Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids, reopens Thursday.

Founder, Robert Crane, had to step away for a few weeks as he battled the coronavirus. He is now back and ready to begin his gracious work on his birthday.

“The best present I can receive is smiles on children’s faces. So as of this Thursday, Bob’s Bikes is back for everyone,” Crane noted on Facebook Monday.

Right now, he only has bikes for younger kinds, ages 3-11, with and without training wheels.

“I have some beautiful bikes on hand and are completely sanitized 3 times, so [they’re] completely safe to go,” he said.

Crane is out of adult-sized bikes, so he is asking the community to donate if they can.