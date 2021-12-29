Bobcat sightings reported in northwest valley neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several bobcat sightings have recently been reported in northwest valley neighborhoods.

Some of the locations reported by eyewitnesses include Skye Canyon, Grand Canyon near Hualapai, as well as Grand Teton and Hualapai neighborhoods, and the Durango and U.S. 95 area.

Bobcat sighting by Grand Canyon/Hualapai. Anyone one else seeing it in their neighborhood ? @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/HXfzEKPy1p — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) December 29, 2021

In years past, sightings of mountain lions have also been reported in the northwest portion of the valley.

As a reminder, those who see animals such as these in residential areas are urged to call authorities immediately.