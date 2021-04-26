Bobby Flay brings Bobby’s Burgers to Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is going back to one of his biggest cravings — a burger — opening Bobby’s Burgers at the Forum Food Hall in Caesars Palace on Monday.

“I am thrilled to launch Bobby’s Burgers at Caesars Palace, our longtime, loyal partner,” Flay said. “Bobby’s Burgers is my new, fresh and fun approach to the world of burgers, fries and shakes – the quintessential American fast-casual meal.”

Burgers and fries the Flay way isn’t the ordinary.

The menu will include traditional ingredients such as bacon and cheese — the Palace Classic Burger and the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger — but expect tempting choices such as:

The Crunchburger, topped with cheese and chips

The Nacho Burger, made with queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapenos

The BBQ Smokehouse Burger with bacon, crispy onion, chipotle barbecue sauce and American cheese

Bobby’s Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato

Other highlights include side options such as French fries, fries with toppings such as cheese and bacon, sweet potato fries and buttermilk onion rings. The dipping sauces include ranch and honey mustard-horseradish for traditionalists, or Bobby’s special sauce for the adventurous

Milkshake flavors include vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies + cream, strawberry and pistachio.