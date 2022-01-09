Comedian, actor Bob Saget dead at 65, sheriff says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Bob Saget has reportedly died at an Orlando hotel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office.

The iconic comedian and actor, most famously known for his role as Danny Tanner on the “Full House” and “Fuller House”, died Sunday at Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

“Earlier deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” Orange County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

According to Saget’s Twitter page, he was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Saturday night.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again,” he tweeted.

The actor was also well known as a stand-up comedian and hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.

The cause of death was not known Sunday. He was 65 years old.