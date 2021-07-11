Boat explosion on Lake Mead leaves boaters, game wardens injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says a boat explosion on Lake Mead Saturday left a pair of boaters and game wardens injured.

It happened at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor around 2:30 p.m. NDOW says shortly after refueling, the 30-foot vessel pushed away from the boat launch and then exploded.

Three Nevada game wardens and two trainees responded to the incident. The first one on scene used his vessel to push the damaged boat away from the injured boaters, the agency said.

Two boaters were taken to the hospital. Some of the game wardens were treated for smoke inhalation.

“Incidents such as these are incredibly tragic,” said NDOW Lieutenant Chris Walther. “Thankfully, our Game Wardens were on scene quickly and were able to provide life-saving aid.”

There is no word on a cause yet, but the agency is reminding boaters to always keep safety in mind when recreating.