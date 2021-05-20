Board suspends NLV cannabis store’s cultivation license, cites ‘threat to public health and safety’

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) has suspended a North Las Vegas cannabis store’s cultivation license, citing a “present threat to public health and safety.”

An emergency telephonic board meeting was held after agents visited NLV Wellness, LLC’s cultivation facility on May 19. According to news release, they discovered 500+ cannabis plants and over 60 pounds of packaged, usable cannabis that was not tagged or tracked in the seed-to-sale tracking system. This was in addition to “other significant deficiencies.”

CCB points to Nevada cannabis compliance regulations, which note cannabis and cannabis products must be tagged and registered, using the above-mentioned system is required.

This is not the first time NLV Wellness has been tagged for noncompliance. A similar discovery was made during a routine inspection and audit in 2019.

CCB says within 10 business days, the company must submit a plan of correction to the board.