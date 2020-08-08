Nevada Board of Regents Chief of Staff shuts down female board member, threatens to ‘man speak’ to silence her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada Board of Regents meeting grew heated Friday after a controversial comment was made while members disagreed over a topic.
Lisa Levine, current District 5 Regent representing Clark County, attempted to voice her opinion on a topic but was quickly shut down. Chief of Staff and Special Counsel to the Board of Regents Dean Gould told her he would be forced to “man speak” if she continued to “child speak,” as he continually told her to mute her microphone.
The clip can be seen in the tweet below:
The Board of Regents faced heavy criticism on social media, and the incident even brought about a response from Governor Steve Sisolak.
Levine tweeted a statement Friday, saying:
“It wasn’t just me who was shut down, it was every victim & survivor of sexual violence whose voice should have been heard and who I was fighting for. Let us not be discouraged, but keep going.”Lisa Levine, District 5 Regent — Clark County
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford also chimed in, saying:
“This is utterly ridiculous. Shame on Dean Gould for disrespecting Regent Lisa Levine like this. And interesting to note that the disrespect occurred during a meeting that discussed sex discrimination under Title IX. Sure hope the NSHE Board of Regents addresses this nonsense.”Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford