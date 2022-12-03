Board chair Cathy McAdoo listens as the proposal to fund the UNLV student newspaper is discussed Friday. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV student newspaper on Friday got funding to stay alive.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved by a 7-5 vote a fee of 20 cents per credit hour that will go to operate The Scarlet & Gray Free Press, which has struggled with financial insecurity because of declining advertising revenue and money from benefactors.

The fee is expected to generate about $140,000 to fund the paper.

The increase will take place in the fall of 2023, with the average jump in fees to be about $3 per student.