Board of Health looks to the restaurant industry for ways to cover expenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Board of Health is examining ways to work with the restaurant industry of Southern Nevada to find a more equitable way to cover the district’s expenses.

The board chair, Scott Black, directed the health district to take the next 12 months to re-examine the rate hike proposals and work closer with restaurants in the Valley to find a solution.

In a meeting Thursday, the board discussed several items including some ideas to off set costs including an $18 hike per restaurant for 2020; however, none of these were approved or voted on, since the board would first have to put these items on the agenda for the next public meeting before it could be up for approval.

A fee hike would make up $400,000 of the current deficit. This item along with others are still under consideration.