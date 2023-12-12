LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Bluey”, the Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, is coming to the Smith Center in 2024.

According to a release, the show, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, is “taking the show on the road” to The Smith Center with four shows in August.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will be held at Reynolds Hall on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. According to the Smith Center website, the show will be approximately 50 minutes with no intermission.

Bluey’s Big Play opening night in Dec. 2022 (Darren Thomas)

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli “as they’ve never seen them before,” the release stated. It will be the show’s first live theater show in the U.S. and features puppetry, live actors, and “iconic” sets.

The show, based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, will also contain new music by Bluey comper Joff Bush.

Bluey’s Big Play opening night in Dec. 2022 (Darren Thomas)

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Tickets for all four performances will go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. on the Smith Center’s website or by calling 702-749-2000.



