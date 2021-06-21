Blue Man Group returns to Luxor June 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cirque du Soleil’s Blue Man Group will bring their unique performance back to the Las Vegas stage on Thursday, June 24.

The group stopped performing a year ago during the pandemic.

“We have been eagerly counting down the days until we can perform again in front of our loyal fans,” said Mary Grisolano, managing director for Blue Man Group. “It’s a dream come true to get back on stage and continue captivating audiences like we have since our founding in 1991.”

Aside from the blue makeup, the group is known for its silent characters and immersive sensory experiences.

They will perform at the Luxor hotel & casino. You can get information on tickets at this link.