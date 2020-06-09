‘Blue Lives Matter’ postponed, harshly criticized by Las Vegas NAACP

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “Blue Lives Matter” demonstration — now postponed — has become a flashpoint as people try to get “Black Lives Matter” messages across to authorities in Las Vegas. A local NAACP leader called the demonstration “a direct slap in the face to Black Lives Matter Protesters and the Black community.”

Conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root has postponed the demonstration that was originally scheduled for Saturday.

The NAACP issued this statement:

The reckless response to host a Blue Lives Matter March in these times is disrespectful as well as a deterrent and agitator to the progression of human and civil rights. Let’s be clear, the creation of, promotion of, and execution of this event will agitate our community, potentially incite conflict, and could result in violence against our police officers who are doing their best to support Las Vegas during this volatile time. The protesters will also be at risk as emotions run high and this event calls out to increase the divide. Roxann McCoy, President, Las Vegas NAACP

Las Vegas NAACP President Roxann McCoy said in a news release, “The NAACP Las Vegas is appalled that Las Vegas, Nevada City Council members Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Fiore, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Councilman Stavros Anthony do not care to understand Black citizens of Las Vegas and the injustices we constantly endure.”

McCoy said “Blue Lives Matter” is an attempt to hijack the Black Lives Matter movement.

McCoy called on community members to attend the June 17 Las Vegas City Council meeting to object to the “lack of leadership from Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, and Councilman Stavros Anthony.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Root said his pro police march was likely to involve 10,000 to 20,000 people. “But Vegas police concerned about our safety. Asked me to postpone. I will honor request. Safety of my fans is #1 concern ALWAYS.”

A Monday news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said, “The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently learned of a planned rally for Blue Lives Matter that used images of our badge on their flyers. While we uphold the First Amendment right for all groups to peaceably assemble, we did not authorize permission to the organizers to use the LVMPD badge as the department was not part of the planning of this event.

Root has previously put on demonstrations related to reopening Las Vegas, which involved a caravan of vehicles from the south end of the Las Vegas Strip to the Grant Sawyer Building at Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North.