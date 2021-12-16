Blue Bell Creameries returning to Las Vegas valley with new distribution center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas favorite, Blue Bell Ice Cream, is returning to the Las Vegas Valley in 2022, according to a company announcement Thursday.

Currently, Blue Bell is in the process of building a distribution facility in Henderson and will soon begin hiring for positions.

“It has always been our goal to return to Las Vegas,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and

marketing for Blue Bell. “We plan to make our arrival just as the temperatures start rising.”

The Texas-based company shut down operations following a 2015 Listeria outbreak that led to a major recall of its products.

No store locations have been released but the company said consumers will be able to find the ice cream in most major supermarkets and drug stores.

“We will be servicing stores located in Clark and Nye counties,” Lawhorn said. “Many residents are

already familiar with Blue Bell, but we hope to reach even more new consumers with our return.”

Blue Bell Ice Cream is a 114-year-old company. The ice cream is currently being sold in 22 states, Nevada will be the 23rd.