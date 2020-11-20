Blood drive to be held at Tivioli Village, donors will receive COVID-19 antibody test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tivoli Village wants to invite guests to support Vitalant by donating to their “Thanks-For-Giving” blood drive. It will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Every donation counts because blood banks are facing critical shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone who donates will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with a successful donation.

Vitalant has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff, including:

Requiring masks for both staff and donors.

Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering the drive to make sure they are healthy.

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

Following social distancing between donors, including entry, donation, and refreshment areas.

Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

Emphasizing the importance of appointments to help manage the flow of donors at drives.

To view available appointment times and schedule your visit, go here and enter the sponsor code “TIVOLIVILLAGE.”

For more information, visit www.vitalant.org or call (877) 258-4825.