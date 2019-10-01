Blood drives, ‘Stop the Bleed’ training happening at UMC today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a way to make a difference today as the city marks 2 years since the 1 October shooting, give blood.

Two events at University Medical Center today give you the chance to make a difference by either giving blood or going through training from the hospital’s team of medical professionals. The hospital’s “Stop the Bleed” training has reached 11,000 community members since the summer of 2017.

#HAPPENINGNOW .@UMCSN 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. It goes until 5 p.m. today at 901 Rancho Lane at the UMC Delta Point Building parking lot.



Steady flow of people from the community coming to donate blood today. #8NN pic.twitter.com/A9AFpHMN1R — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) October 1, 2019

In the days following the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, the community responded to blood drives, and lines formed wherever there was an opportunity to give.

Details on this year’s events:

UMC 1 October Memorial “Stop the Bleed” Class

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 1, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. WHERE: UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane

UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane SIGN UP: Call 702-383-SELF, visit www.umcsn.com/healthy-living-institute or email amy.runge@umcsn.com

UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane

UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane SIGN UP: Call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825), or register online by visiting www.bloodhero.com and searching for the sponsor code “1october”.

More blood drives today:

The Red Cross is holding a number of blood drives today. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Life Time Athletics – Summerlin, 10721 W. Charleston, Las Vegas

Life Time Athletics – Summerlin, 10721 W. Charleston, Las Vegas 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Valley Hospital Medical Center, 620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas

Valley Hospital Medical Center, 620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Southern Wine and Spirits, 8400 S. Jones Street, Las Vegas

Southern Wine and Spirits, 8400 S. Jones Street, Las Vegas Noon-5 p.m.: American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas

See more 1 October coverage here.