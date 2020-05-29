Blood drive at Las Vegas Motor Speedway coming up, get a free Amazon card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive Tuesday, June 2 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Amazon is offering a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email to all people who donate from June 1 – June 30.

You do need to make an appointment and can do that by downloading the American Red Cross app, visiting this link, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Tuesday’s blood drive will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and be held in the ThriveHive Digital Center in the speedway’s infield.

To speed up the process, you can fill out a health history questionnaire.Follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

The Red Cross is asking that individuals postpone their donation for 28 days if the following apply:

Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has the virus, or suspected to have it.

To get to the speedway, take exit 54 off I-15 North, Speedway Blvd. Make a right on Speedway Blvd. and follow until Checkered Flag Lane. Make a right and take Checkered Flag Lane to the infield tunnel. Turn left through the tunnel and toward the ThriveHive Digital Center. Directional signage will be provided.