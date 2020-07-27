Blood drive at Las Vegas Ballpark starts Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No games are being played at the Las Vegas Ballpark but you can still visit the field over the next two days to donate blood.

There has been a shortage of blood due to the cancellation of numerous blood drives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vitalant, Nevada’s largest blood provider, is holding a blood drive on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive takes place at the Playstudios Club inside the ballpark.

Cox Communications is sponsoring the drive and will join Las Vegas Ballpark leadership to kick off the drive Monday at 10 a.m. Spruce the Goose and Aviator will be there, as well.

Donors need to make appointments in advance at www.bloodhero.com. The sponsor code is: coxlvbaseball. You must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines for entry into the park. Temperatures will be taken.

There will also be COVID-19 antibody testing with every successful donation. Donors will receive the results within two to three weeks. Donors who receive positive results can then choose if they would like to donate convalescent plasma to help those who are fighting the virus.

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19, can donate plasma at the blood drive. For more information on eligibility for plasma donations, click here.