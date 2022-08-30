LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the state’s largest blood suppliers is facing a shortage of blood, especially type O which is universal and frequently used for emergency transfusions.

The blood supply for the non-profit Vitalant is down by 50% and that’s concerning because Vitalant provides blood to 900 hospitals nationwide.

Recently, the FDA removed some of the requirements for blood donation making it easier for people to donate. You can donate no matter your vaccination status. And if you have had COVID-19, you can donate once you have been symptom-free for 10 days.

If you donate, you could win free gas for up to a year. Just click here to make an appointment.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is teaming up with the Las Vegas Ballpark to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the ballpark. You’ll get a ticket to a future game. You can click here to make an appointment.