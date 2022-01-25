Blood donations still needed amid American Red Cross blood crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is asking for more people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood as the threat of low supply continues across the nation.

As a thank-you for helping save lives during the blood crisis, Krispy Kreme is offering those who come to give blood a free Original Glazed dozen through the end of January.

To receive the free dozen visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop by Jan. 31 and present a donation sticker or a digital blood donor card through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Courtesy: American Red Cross

Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, the severe winter season has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply.

Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms in January, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Those interested in helping are urged to schedule the earliest available blood donation appointment to help ensure accident victims rushed to the emergency room and others who count on blood transfusion to be able to receive lifesaving care without major delays.