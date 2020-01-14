Blood donations in short supply, donors needed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nation’s blood supply is at critically low levels which is also the case in Las Vegas where blood centers are calling on people to roll up their sleeves.

January is typically a low donation month for blood centers. Many people skip donating over the holiday season. In addition, if people are sick or suffering from the flu, they can’t donate blood.

All types of blood are needed, especially type “O negative,” which is known as a universal donor.

Blood centers want to have a seven to 10-day supply but most around the country have less than three days worth on the shelf.

“I would just hate for a friend or family member be suffering and needing blood and not being able to get it,” said Greg Murray, a blood donor. “I just always try to do what I can to help.”

Vitalant has teamed up with Brooklyn Bowl. Anyone who donates during the month of January gets a voucher for a free concert at Brooklyn Bowl during 2020. Vitalant has three locations around the valley. You can make an appointment by calling: 877-25-VITAL.