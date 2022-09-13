LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Blood banks in Southern Nevada and across the nation are in dire need of blood donations.

At the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the donated bags of blood on the shelves are a bit of a relief, albeit temporary.

Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, said blood cannot sit on the shelf for more than 55 days. Her fear is seeing the shelves empty.

“We saw a decline over the summer, people traveling, everybody getting back to school and doing the things they need to do,” said Flanigan.

Of the 60 percent of the population eligible to donate, she said only three percent do.

Blood is used in nearly every department of hospitals, from trauma patients to surgeries and cancer treatment.

Long-time donor and hospital nurse Nicole Bai said her first-hand experience pushed her to donate blood every eight weeks.

“There are days where we have to wait several hours or days just to get them the blood that they need,” said Bai.

Donating is a simple process, but there are some restrictions standing in the way for potential donors.

The Red Cross’s website lists sexual identity, getting a tattoo in the past three months, particular diseases, and certain travel outside the U.S. as limiting factors.

More incentives have been offered to get people to donate, like gift cards and t-shirts. No matter if one is a first-time donor or a regular.