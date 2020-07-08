Blood banks in need of donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has left blood banks in desperate need. Only three out of 100 Americans give blood and that’s not enough to keep up with the constant demand.

The American Red Cross has put out the call for help and wants the community to know there are upcoming blood drives. With schools and colleges closed due to COVID-19, it’s had an impact. About 20% of donations are received that way.

The American Red Cross wants people to know that donations are safe. The coronavirus cannot be transmitted through blood and the organization is taking precautions to protect it’s staff and donors.

“Hospital demand has gone up about 30% since hospitals have resumed patient treatments and surgeries that were temporarily paused at the start of the pandemic. They have resumed, so we are seeing an increase,” said Cynthia de la Torre, American Red Cross blood services.

There are two donation days at Fashion Show mall on July 15 and 16. You can set up an appointment and find out about more donation sites at this link.

There are some bonuses for donors. First, all donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies to see if a donor has been exposed. Also, anyone who donates this month will be entered into a national drawing for a WONDER WOMAN movie props package.