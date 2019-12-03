Blood alcohol content results of driver that killed mother of 3 are released, $250K bond upheld

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New details have surfaced in the fatal DUI case that claimed the life of a valley mother of 3 on Thanksgiving Day.

In court Tuesday morning, prosecutors revealed the blood alcohol content test results of 27-year-old Nathaniel Postelle, suspected driver who is accused of driving impaired the morning of Thanksgiving Day and crashing into a vehicle and killing 32-year-old Monique Prado.

Officials say Postelle was driving home from a friend’s house impaired around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he ran a red light at the intersection fo Durango and Russell, and t-boned the 32-year-old victim.

The mother’s 12-year-old daughter was a passenger in the car and suffered monor injuries.

According to the Chief Deputy District attorney as well as the Vehicular Crimes Unit team chief, Postelle’s blood alcohol content was taken within 2 hours after the crash and it registered .154. An additional test was taken an hour after the first test it and this one registered .141. According to Nevada DUI laws, the BAC limit is .08 percent.

An additional toxicology test was administered on Postelle to detect drugs in his system, those results are not yet in.

In the hearing this morning, it became known that Postelle has a criminal history and has been previously been convicted of a felony.

Judge Cynthia Cruz upheld the set $250,000 bond previously set and allowed Postelle to be placed on house arrest if he posts the set bond. During house arrest Postelle will not be allowed to drive a motor behicle and will undergo continous alcohol monitoring.

Postelle’s lawyer, Craig Mueller, says Postelle is a lifelong Las Vegas resident who graduated from Palo Verde High School and supports two kids, ages 4 and 8.

His next court hearing is set for March 10, 2020.