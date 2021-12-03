Bloat banishing tea recipe for holiday overeating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The overindulgence during the holidays can make one feel a bit bloated but there may be a remedy in your spice cabinet.

Health expert and best-selling author is giving a few tips on how to banish bloat with a special tea. Amy Leigh Mercree says the tea is easy to make at home and will keep you feeling your best.

Here’s the recipe:

Bloat Banishing Tea

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

1/2 tsp ginger (fresh or powdered)

1/2 tsp lime juice

Stevia to taste

Add hot water and let steep 5 to 10 minutes or longer

“Fun fact for bloating, if you chew a few fennel seeds that will decrease bloating and when you’re making dishes that would perhaps cause bloating like cruciferous vegetables and things like that, if you use fennel as one of the seasonings, then you’ll decrease it as well,” Mercree said.

(butt sots)

7:11-7:29 “then we have fenugreek seeds. same thing. mine are ground. those are what we call a mucilaginous herb. that means they help everything move through your digestive system easily and gently without not digesting which is how we get our bloating issues.

Mercree says you can drink as much as you want as often as you want.