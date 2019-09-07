BLM to round up 600 wild burros in Southern Nevada

BEATTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Bureau of Land Management will begin rounding up wild burros in Southern Nevada starting on or about Sept. 7 due to severe overpopulation.

In a press release, the BLM, Battle Mountain District Office said the goal in the Bullfrog Herd Management Area (HMA) is to conduct humane gathering operations while reducing impacts on public and environmental health and safety. The bureau states excess wild burros are a nuisance in the town of Beatty, a safety risk along U.S. Highway 95 and that balancing the herd size will prevent further degradation of public lands.

Approximately 600 of the estimated 828 burros in the Bullfrog HMA will be gathered over a two-week period. However, the round up may be extended up to an additional month if the goal is not met during the initial period.

The BLM will transport gathered burros to the Axtell Off-Range Contract Facility in Axtell, Utah. A veterinarian will check and ready the animals for the bureau’s Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Program.

In the Mojave Desert, the BLM is still searching for the party(ies) responsible for shooting and killing over 40 wild burros along a stretch of I-15. The reward is currently $58,000.