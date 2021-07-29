BLM to round up 2,200 wild horses in northeast Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KLAS) — Due to overpopulation, the Bureau of Land Management will be working to curb the wild horse population in the northeastern portion of Nevada.

Starting Sunday, BLM will be conducting a wild horse roundup. The goal is to gather and remove approximately 2,200 excess wild horses.

Following a survey conducted earlier this year, the estimated adult population sits at 6,032 wild horses in the Antelope Complex, which is located about 50 miles north of Ely and 50 miles southeast of Elko. That estimation is nearly 7.5 times the high end of the “Appropriate Management Level,” or range, of 435-789 adult wild horses.

“As always, we are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health by bringing herd size down to AML in order to work toward restoring a thriving natural ecological balance to the range and protect the range from further deterioration associated with overpopulation,” said Gerald Dixon, Elko District Manager.

Once gathered, all animals will be transported to one of two facilities to be checked by a veterinarian and readied for BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sale program.

If you are interested in adopting a wild horse or burro, CLICK HERE for more information.