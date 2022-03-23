LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bureau of Land Management has released more details on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened near Lake Mead on the afternoon of March 17.

According to John Asselin with the BLM, the three suspects sped in a vehicle toward a BLM law enforcement officer, who was on foot, putting him in danger of serious injury or death. A second officer fired at the suspects, striking all three.

Greg Eugene Davis, 52, was killed and the two other suspects suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were arrested, Asselin said.

The shooting occurred off State Route 147 near the entrance to Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.