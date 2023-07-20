LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lithium exploration near the environmentally sensitive Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge has been stopped before it started.

A plan to drill 30 holes into the groundwater table by Rover Metals, a Canadian mining company, had prompted a lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Amargosa Conservancy. The groups requested a court injunction on Monday to stop the project.

The Bureau of Land Management — the target of the lawsuit — has now withdrawn its authorization for the drilling, according to a Thursday news release from the Center for Biological Diversity. The BLM issued two letters on Wednesday stopping the project, one of which described the initial approval as an error.

“The agency has concluded that proposed operations are likely to result in disturbance to localized groundwaters that supply the connected surface waters associated with Threatened and Endangered (T&E) species in local springs in the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), and perhaps cause significant impacts to other identified T&E species in and around the Notice area,” according to one letter signed by BLM Southern Nevada District Manager Angelita S. Bulletts.

“We’re immensely relieved that our lawsuit and overwhelming public opposition compelled federal officials to slam the brakes on this project just days before drilling was supposed to start,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“We need lithium for our renewable energy transition, but this episode sends a message loud and clear that some places are just too special to drill,” Donnelly said.

Lithium is used in the production of batteries for the fast-growing electric vehicle industry. Several lithium mining projects in the state have run up against opposition from tribes and the Center for Biological Diversity.

Ash Meadows is the site of dozens of springs that make up an oasis in the desert about 90 miles west of Las Vegas near the California state line. The drilling site was just 2,000 feet from the refuge. The United Nations has designated the refuge a RAMSAR Wetland of International Importance.

A total of 12 federally protected species are found at Ash Meadows, including the highly publicized Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish, listed as endangered as of a May 10, 1982, ruling. The fish rarely grows longer than 2.75 inches.

The Amargosa Conservancy and local communities sent letters to the BLM urging an environmental review. The conservancy also submitted a petition to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning with more than 1,200 signatures opposing the project.

“This is a remarkable victory for our community here in the Amargosa Basin,” said Mason Voehl, executive director of the Amargosa Conservancy. “The message from our members and neighbors was loud and clear. Mining doesn’t belong near our beloved Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.”