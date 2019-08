LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another lightning-sparked wildfire is burning in Churchill County north of Fallon in the Stillwater mountain range.

The Bureau of Land Management said the lightning strike happened a few days ago, but the fire didn’t grow until Tuesday.

The BLM is calling it the Wood Canyon Fire, and it is not threatening any buildings.

About 170 firefighters are battling the blaze, but it is only 5% contained.

The BLM also tweeted on Wednesday about the Pinyon Fire in Elko County.