LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office is asking the public to help protect the habitat of an endemic beetle at Big Dune in Nye County.

The Giuliani’s Dune Scarab beetle occurs at Big Dune and Lava Dune in the Amargosa Valley and nowhere else in the world. BLM placed protective “buck-and-rail” fencing on the north side of Big Dune to protect the densest population of the beetle.

“This beetle is rare, and the fencing is to protect the population while still leaving the vast majority of the dune available to Off-Highway Vehicle activity,” Joe Varner, acting Pahrump field manager said. “We are asking the public to continue recreating at the dune, but to please not use OHV vehicles within this fenced area.”

Big Dune fencing for Giuliani’s Dune Scarab beetle. (Credit: The Bureau of Land Management)

Visitors are still allowed on more than 95% of the dune, including the main dune system. According to BLM, the fence will help direct OHV vehicles away from driving on the smaller dunes that are important for the Giuliani’s Dune Scarab.

The beetles live in small dunes as larvae until they can pupate and come out as adults to breed in the spring. According to BLM, the fence will also protect some of the plants the beetle feeds on throughout the year.

In the next couple of months, BLM is planning on placing an additional 275 meters of wood fencing and 400 meters of plastic tri-corner fencing at Big Dune. The project is said to be completed by February, according to BLM.