LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The award-winning rock band Blink-182 will be coming to Las Vegas as part of North American tour in 2024, the band announced Monday.

According to a release, band members Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, and Travis Barker will hit some of the biggest venues nationwide in 2024, including a Las Vegas stop in July.

The band will perform at T-Mobile Arena on July 3, 2024, joined by Pierce The Veil.

The tour will celebrate the band’s newest album, “One More Time…,” released on Oct. 20, 2023. The album, which features two number-one singles, “Edging” and “One More Time,” marks the first time in a decade that the three have been in a studio together.

The tour announcement comes just one day after the conclusion of the When We Were Young Festival, which Blink-182 headlined.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Oct. 27 on the AXS website. Presales for the band, Live Nation, and AXS will start on Oct. 24.