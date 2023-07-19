LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bling Bling Jam is the oldest balloon convention in Las Vegas and it blew into the valley this week.

The convention takes place through July 20 at Binions Hotel and Casino on Fremont Street and it’s for balloon enthusiasts, newbies, and the experienced. There are workshops, showcases, and lots of balloon art. This year’s theme is “Christmas in July.”

Bling Bling Jam balloon convention is at Binion’s Hotel in downtown Las Vegas. (KLAS)

On Wednesday, there will be a balloon costume and dress parade along Fremont to the Neonopolis. There are also some classes, competitions, balloon jamming, and more.

For those who would like to attend, it’s $125.

The convention will culminate with a banquet and awards Thursday night. Santa will be attending.