LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This story is about inflation, but not the kind you’ve been hearing about in the news. This story is about balloons and the people who artistically twist them into all sorts of shapes.

The Bling Bling Jam Balloon convention started Monday at Binion’s Hotel in downtown Las Vegas and runs through July 21.





Bling Bling Jam Balloon convention in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

It’s the oldest running balloon convention in Las Vegas and this year it’s celebrating new balloon holidays, and yes there is such a thing.

The first-ever International Balloon Dog Day will be on July 20 with a balloon costume and dress parade on Fremont Street to the Neonopolis.

During the convention, there will also be competitions, classes, and balloon artistry.