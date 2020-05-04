Blind man discusses challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has made things harder for all of us. But it’s created some major challenges for people who are visually impaired.

Now, the Blind Center of Nevada is stepping in to help.

For Gus Garcia, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a serious struggle. He’s blind and relies on his sense of touch — something everyone’s being asked to avoid right now.

Gus Garcia, Communications Manager — Blind Center of Nevada

“It’s been scary,” Garcia said. “You have to be social distancing, 6 feet away. And for me, if I can’t even see what’s directly in front of me and I just bang into things, that’s my way of getting around.”

His biggest hurdle is going to the grocery store.

“Me with my cane, I’m too slow. By the time I want to find something, people would always beat me to it,” Garcia said. “In moments of crisis, it seems like it’s survival of the fittest.”

But the Blind Center of Nevada is trying to help.

We first brought you inside the Blind Center in 2018, when Garcia was appointed as their new communications manager.

They offer a wide variety of services, including lunch for their members. They can’t operate right now because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but they’ve turned this obstacle into an opportunity.

“They deliver food twice a week on Mondays and on Wednesdays, and that’s actually just groceries, as well as our chef puts together meals like actually like TV dinner kind of things,” Garcia said. “Most of our members are older, they’re seniors and they’re very vulnerable, so it’s just amazing to have that service. And for me, yes, it’s very helpful not to have to worry about what am I going to do to eat. That’s been a very big blessing.”

Garcia told 8 News Now the deliveries started at the end of March. The Blind Center of Nevada is also working with U.S. Foods and Three Square Food Bank to get donations.