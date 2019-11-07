Bleutech Park inching toward reality after securing land at south end of Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bleutech Park, a self-proclaimed first-of-its-kind digital infrastructure mini-city, announced its procurement of 210 acres of land at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The $7.5 billion project promises to launch us into the future of the global digital infrastructure industry and

The parcel is located at South Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus. Just two months ago, Bleutech Park Properties, Inc. said it plans to break ground for the project in December.

Larry Canarelli, founder of American West Homes, and Khusrow “K.” Roohani, owner of Seven Valleys Realty and Construction sold the land.

“I will always remember I was part of this land, home to this very innovative and special Bleutech Park Project,” said Canarelli. Roohani added, “After many years working together, I’m honored to see Bleutech Park finally set flag in 210 acres of the best location: South Las Vegas Boulevard.”

Amenities and living options are shaping up to be the epitome of affluence and completely energy efficient. They include:

100% “off-the-grid,” ultra-luxury residential

Sustainable living residential

Tech-smart office facilities

Retail space

Futuristic 3,000 keys hotel

Dream surfing destination with innovative pool and guaranteed waves

Exotic beach environment

Full-entertainment, state-of-the-art, 1,200-foot tower

The city’s sustainability will be defined by self-healing concrete, energy-generating breathable materials and 33 supertrees, which will act as vertical gardens.

Bleutech says “it will serve as a haven of future-forward inspiration for established and emerging technologies, harvesting the power of IoT, renewable energies and robotics unlike any existing project in the world.”