Blessing bestowed upon first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special blessing was bestowed upon first responders Friday. Dignity Health Saint Rose Dominican invited first responders to a special blessing on the Feast of Saint Michael — the patron saint of all those who defend the community.

As our first responders passed through the ambulance bay at the San Martin campus, nuns, priest, and chaplains from the Saint Rose Dominican Spiritual Care staff offered individual blessings over the crews, their vehicles and all those they will transport in the coming year.

The Reverend Bishop George Leo Thomas took part in the special tradition

“They are the first responders that go out and protect our community everyday,” said Kimberly Shaw of Saint Rose Dominican. “They’re running to events, when the rest of us are running away, so we appreciate them so much. We really wanted to do this special blessing of the hands and rigs so that way they feel protected when they go out in the community.”

St. Rose Dominican offers this tradition as part of its healing ministry, which began in Henderson 75 years ago. After the blessings, first responders also received a medallion of Saint Michael to carry with them.