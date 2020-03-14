Blaze Pizza reschedules Pi Day deal, extends through end of the year

TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 11: Blaze Pizza employees making customized pizza for customers at the Build Your Own Pizza counter at Blaze Pizza on Dundas St E at Yonge Street in Toronto. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (CNN/KLAS) — Saturday is the 14th day of the third month, which means March 14 is Pi Day! The day is meant to celebrate the mathematical constant 3.14, represented by the Greek letter Pi.

Over the years, some have chosen to celebrate the day by eating apple pie or pizza. Blaze Pizza offers their $3.14 pizzas ever year to commemorate the day, but this year is a little different.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the pizza shop is changing the event. In a statement to guests, Blaze Pizza said:

“Due to the popularity and crowd sizes we see each year during Blaze Pi Day, and increasing concerns regarding COVID-19 and large public gatherings, we are changing this event.” Blaze Pizza

Instead of offering $3.14 pizzas on March 14th at their restaurants, they are offering the $3.14 pizza reward to all Blaze app users. It can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 16 and will expire at the end of the year on Dec. 31.

Blaze says to be sure and download the Blaze Pizza app by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 15 to receive the reward.