LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Joel Gibson has lived at home in the west valley for 10 years and every year he cleans up firework debris from his yard.

He recently cleared out a tree, just in time before the Fourth of July. He knows how hazardous fireworks can be.

“I have a low-pitched roof and it catches everything that flies our way and usually my property is littered with these incendiary devices. That’s what I call them, because they’re basically matches,” Gibson said.

“I had two large bristlecone pine trees in my front yard, and they weren’t very healthy because of the drought conditions. And they need a lot of water. I had them removed by Vegas tree service,” Gibson said.

Mikhail Emelyanov owns Vegas Best Tree Service. He said his crew is busy with service calls.

“If you feel there’s any danger to the dead trees or plants, you can call us even tonight or fill up a form estimate for them on the website. We can come out as early as 6:00 in the morning,” he said.

Emelyanov knows the danger firsthand.

“My parents have a second apartment that got on fire because of the fireworks. The window was open and one of the fireworks got in. We had to sell it and we lost money on it,” he said.

Proper maintenance includes making sure tree limbs and shrubs aren’t touching your home or other trees and routinely removing dead leaves and sticks that can build up in your yard.

Remember to only remove dead palm tree fronds. Picture your palm tree as a clock, cutting them down to the 9-3 position or 10-2.

Meteorologist Matt Woods from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said critical fire weather conditions are possible.

“We’re coming off one of the wetter winters we’ve seen in a while, so a lot of those grasses and kind of fine fuels have had time to grow and then this recent heat wave, it’s really dried some of those out, and it’s still drying them out,” Woods said.

“When you have kind of a bunch of dry grasses, the Fourth of July, a lot of people shoot off fireworks and these increased winds with gusts of 30 mph, we’re kind of setting the stage for fire potential,” Woods said.

Woods and Gibson both agree the public should leave fireworks to the professionals. But if you plan to shoot off fireworks, Woods recommends keeping a bucket of water on hand.

“Shoot them off maybe on, like, a paved surface or flat, level surface. Keep them pointed to the air. That way, they’ve time to burn out before they reach the ground,” Woods said.

