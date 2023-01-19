LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground.

Ole Red, which is located near the Horseshoe Las Vegas, will be a multilevel experience with live music, southern eats, and signature drinks inspired by Blake Shelton himself.

Blake Shelton’s new multilevel country experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: Clark County)

According to Clark County, the music venue will also serve as an opportunity to bring in upcoming artists and give them tools and resources to grow within the music industry.

Clark County said the goal is to have construction completed and have the experience open by the Las Vegas F1 race in November.