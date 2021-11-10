Blake Shelton opening restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Country music star Blake Shelton is bringing a little Nashville to Las Vegas.

Shelton is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment to open Ole Red Las Vegas on the Las Strip location.

The restaurant will be located in Bally’s Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, which is expected to open in 2023.

“I know what it’s like to be a young musician playing bars and small venues, never knowing what to expect. I’m proud that we’re building a network of places where artists can get the kind of exposure playing live that is so critical for growing their fan base,” said Blake Shelton. “Having these locations for artists to play in different parts of the country is a dream come true.”

The Company expects to spend approximately $30 million developing the Las Vegas location. The four-story building will feature a main dining floor and two additional guest floors overlooking a central stage.

Guests will also enjoy food, beverages, and a separate live music experience on expansive 4,500 square-foot rooftops while taking in striking views of the Las Vegas cityscape.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to develop a flagship Ole Red location on such a coveted piece of commercial real estate within the Caesars Entertainment empire where over 100,000 people walk by each day,” said Colin Reed, chairman, and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties.

The venue plans to have 686 seats.