LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas Dec. 7-16, bringing a little of the Wild West with its bulls, horses, hats, country entertainers and all the people who make it one of the city’s friendliest events all year.

The marquees up and down the Strip take on a new personality this time every year as resorts bring in big country stars. Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert are already performing leading up to NFR, and more country performers are on their way.

But there’s more to it. You’ll see tractor-trailer loads of hay on the roads. Pens of bulls, steers and horses. Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. And the people-watching is never better.

At the South Point — one of the major second homes to NFR families, along with Sam’s Town, the Orleans, the Gold Coast, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and the Silverton — things get retooled a bit when the cowboys come calling.

Beer and whiskey are the top requests at the South Point’s bars during NFR, according to Lyne Ravenscraft, marketing director. And the game of choice is blackjack. The resort accommodates by adding extra blackjack tables.

“Our Silverado Steakhouse is where they like to eat,” Ravenscraft said. “We turn our Italian restaurant, Don Vito’s into an expansion of Silverado during NFR.”

You might spot a South Point Vest or two in the crowd.

“We host the World Series of Team Roping from Dec. 9-17, which is a huge event. The purse for this event is often more than the NFR and we build additional arenas as well as horse stalls on the land to the south of us,” Ravenscraft said. “It’s quite impressive when it’s going on. We also house a very large gift show in our exhibit hall during the day.”

The Thomas & Mack Center is NFR central for the week, which raises all kinds of heck with UNLV students trying to find a spot to park. The stock pens are also on campus at the UNLV intramural fields.

The schedule features bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. All events start at 5:45 p.m.

A four-day package runs $340, but individual tickets are already starting to climb closer to $120, depending on the vendor. Ticketmaster and StubHub have tickets available. Be aware that there is a new ticket this year — the NFR Access Only ticket — that gets you into the arena and events inside, but it does not get you a seat inside.

Last year, the Wrangler NFR had a total attendance of $173,350 over the 10 days of competition. NFR has sold out more than 360 consecutive performances in Las Vegas, according to Michael Mack of Las Vegas Events. The contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association that runs through 2025, and this year’s purse is $11.5 million. In 2019, NFR’s economic impact was estimated at $200 million.

The YETI Junior World Finals will run concurrently with NFR, featuring competitors 19 and younger at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall — the Wrangler Rodeo Arena, with seating capacity of 1,200. Tickets are only $10, or $40 for a five-day pass (Dec. 7-11/Dec. 12-16).

Keep an eye out for 11-year-old Truce Tolman of Caliente, Nevada, who qualified in the 10-11-year-old division for mini bull riding. He’s scheduled to compete Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

Alongside the junior events, you’ll find the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas — a free event you don’t want to miss. It’s come a long way since it was in a second-floor ballroom at Sam’s Town. Now it sprawls across levels 1 & 2 of the South Hall and the Central Hall at the Convention Center.

“The only official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas is a Las Vegas tradition since 1986,” according to the NFR Experience website. “The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas features more than 500,000 square feet of show floor and 350+ exhibitors from across the United States. Attendees can find unique products including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods.”

Cowboy Christmas, open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. during NFR, also features the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals.

Other events around town include watch parties if you aren’t going to the Thomas & Mack, Boyd’s Rodeo Party at The Orleans, Buckin’ Bash at The Orleans and even a charity bowling tournament. The JCCF Bowling Tournament at The Orleans benefits the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund (JCCF). Hosted by announcer Jody Carper on Dec. 9, the event features music, food and fun for friends and family with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. With the help of JCCF, injured athletes are provided need-based financial assistance through their participation in professional rodeo.

Registration for a team of four starts at $99 and includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and drinks for each team member courtesy of Coors and Pepsi. Registrations are open now through the Dec. 9 with pricing subject to change. Additional sponsor-level registration packages may be available. Registrations can be completed online, by calling (719) 528-4726 or emailing jccfmanager@prorodeo.com.