(AP) — The Minnesota Wild have acquired goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks hours before the NHL trade deadline.

The move was confirmed by a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Fleury was the 2021 Vezina Trophy winner and a three-time Stanley Cup winner. He was reportedly traded by the Blackhawks for a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

The Vegas Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Blackhawks in July 2021.

Elsewhere, Marcus Johansson is returning to Washington after the Capitals acquired him in a trade with Seattle. Pittsburgh is adding defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg.

