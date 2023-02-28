LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the pandemic, U.S. Census data shows Black-owned businesses closed twice as fast as other businesses but they also recovered faster.

The co-chair of Small Business for America’s Future said there are around 26,000 Black-owned businesses in Nevada and that is a number that rose dramatically, reflecting what’s happening around the country.

According to an analysis done by UC Santa Cruz, the number of Black business owners was 28% higher in the third quarter of 2021 than it was pre-pandemic.

In fact, multiple groups saw a jump. The number of white business owners was 5% higher in the third quarter of 2021 than in pre-pandemic, and the number of Latino entrepreneurs was 19% higher. But the biggest change was in Black communities.

“It comes out of survival and needs. So, if you can’t find a job at that time you decide to start your own firm, start your own business, there’s some excitement about entrepreneurship,” said Shaundell Newsome who is the co-chair of Small Business for America’s Future.

The Brookings Institute reports healthcare is where many of those new Black businesses are being created.

Although many Black entrepreneurs are starting businesses many of them are micro businesses which can be hard to keep afloat.

