Black Lives Matter’s protest over George Floyd planned for Trump Tower; local business prepare

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Black Lives Matter movement scheduled a protest in front of Trump Tower on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, making it the fifth night of demonstrations in Las Vegas in a row.

The plan is to march from Trump Tower, to the Clark County Detention Center.

Businesses near Trump Tower boarded up its windows and doors earlier that evening. They’re concerned over some of the looting and destruction that occurred at some of the stores downtown and near the Strip, during the last two nights of protests.

They wanted to make sure that they protected their businesses — especially now that they’re just getting back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that with the casinos soon to open, this is very unfortaunte. It’s a terrible thing to happen to that man in Minnesota, but it’s even sadder that instead of us having a celebration of our opening, we’re boarding up our windows to protect our business,” said Jason Mahoney.

Metro Police and community leaders have spoken out against the destruction of property in light of the protests in Las Vegas.

Protesters 8 News Now spoke with over the past few nights say they also don’t want to see incidents like that, and want the focus on the demonstrations to remain focused on George Floyd and what happened to him.