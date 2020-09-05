Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Demonstrators took to our city’s streets once again to call for change and social justice. A Black Lives Matter group marched through the busiest parts of downtown Las Vegas, exactly a week after local March on Washington demonstrations.

Local advocates say they will keep marching until concrete change is made.

The group began at Cashman Field and marched south on Las Vegas Boulevard through the entire downtown area. They made a point to stop in the middle of Fremont Street, so more people could hear their chants and see their signs demanding racial justice and police accountability.

#NOW: A group of #BlackLivesMatter demonstrators are continuing calls for racial justice tonight.



The group has started at Cashman Field and is marching toward Fremont. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/Z10VopuaTq — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 5, 2020

This comes a week after a local March on Washington demonstration. Leaders say it’s still about showing local support for a national fight.

”We’re all human, everybody needs to learn to get along,” said Minister Stretch Sanders. “Stop killing people, stop letting police run rampant. They should be held accountable for the things they do.”

“We have Breonna Taylors in Las Vegas, we have George Floyds in Las Vegas, we have Jacob Blakes in Las Vegas,” Minister Sanders continued. “We want to make sure people in this city know this is not just a national fight. This is also a local fight.”

Metro Police followed the group through their route, but things remained peaceful.

Another march is planned for Saturday. Organizers say that event is set to be much larger. Demonstrators will gather at city hall around 5 p.m.