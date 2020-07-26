Black Lives Matter protesters march along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 100 protesters gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night to fight back against racial injustice across the country. Protesters told 8 News Now their purpose Saturday night was to stand in solidarity with protesters in Portland, Oregon.

The protest began at in front of the Bellagio at 7 p.m. The group then began marching on The Strip.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were spotted walking along with the group, monitoring the situation. As of 8:30 p.m., the protest remained peaceful, as organizers say they intended for it to.

