Black Lives Matter protesters jeered by crowd with guns in Minden

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley, right, addresses members of the media in Minden on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A small group of Black Lives Matter supporters on Saturday cut short a demonstration outside the office of a northern Nevada sheriff and left amid jeers from people in a larger crowd of hundreds of counter-protesters. (Kurt Hildebrand/The Record-Courier via AP)



MINDEN — Several dozen Black Lives Matter demonstrators at a weekend protest in rural Nevada were greeted by a far larger group of counter-demonstrators — including some bearing military-style weapons and tactical gear.

A sheriff who had made controversial remarks earlier about the racial injustice movement reported no arrests or serious incidents.

The clash of rallies Saturday came days after Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley drew attention for telling the local library not to bother calling 911 for help after board members publicly considered a statement opposing “all forms of racism, hatred, inequality and injustice” and the line “We support #Black Lives Matter.”

Coverley was widely criticized for his handling of the situation.

The remark drew national attention, and prompted a joint statement later by library officials and Coverley.

A small group of Black Lives Matter supporters hold a rally in Minden on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Kurt Hildebrand/The Record Courier via AP)

Coverley announced the protest last week, inviting people to come out and express their opinions. The protest took place outside the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.