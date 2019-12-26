Black ice and heavy traffic cause concern on Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people hoping for a white Christmas this holiday season decided to go to Mt. Charleston on Wednesday.

But, there was one problem: too many people showed up.

“There was a lot of traffic over there! A lot of cars,” said Jose Morales from Las Vegas.

At one point, every road that led to the mountain was closed.

“This is my first time seeing snow, so yeah, this is why I’m coming back here to visit,” said Joseph Martinez.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials shut down the area because of heavy traffic and black ice.

“We wanted to see the snow fall, and we actually did today, which was really cool, and we decided just to sled,” said Kiera David.

Since most people couldn’t make it to the top, they settled for a spot near the mountain on Lee Canyon Road.

“There was traffic, and we saw the cop car there just blocking and re-routing all the cars back, so we were like ‘OK, what else do we do?’,” David said. “We got some snow and just made a snowman. It was cool.”