LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Black History Month is in full swing at Coral Academy with a special way to celebrate.

It’s called Culture Corner and it acknowledges the great accomplishments of Black Americans. But this year, a Spanish teacher decided to add another element. She also included Afro-Latinos because she has numerous Afro-Latino students and wants them to feel represented.

Culture Corner at Coral Academy. (KLAS)

Coral Academy’s Culture Corner often features different cultures so students have an opportunity to learn about other cultures.

Students said it’s nice to see the different cultures represented and honored.