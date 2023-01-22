LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrate Black History Month and those who paved the way with these events throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Springs Preserve Black History Month Festival

Commemorate the tremendous contribution of African-Americans to Southern Nevada’s rich culture at Springs Preserve’s 14th annual Black History Month Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly festival will celebrate Black History through educational activities, live music, dance performances, arts and crafts, historic photo exhibits, and authentic African-American cuisine.

This year’s theme is “Black Resistance.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click this link.

Black History Month-Contemporary West Dance Theater

In celebration of Black History Month, enjoy beautiful choreographic works and ballets of the Contemporary West Dance Theatre.

The company will have performances on Friday, Feb. 24, and Sat. Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library. They are free and open to the public.

For more information, click this link.

Black History Month-Kemet In the Desert

The 10th annual “Kemet In The Desert” Black weekend lecture series will be celebrated on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Clark County West Las Vegas Library Theatre.

This year’s series will include Sister Merira Kwesi. Kwesi has done extensive research on female personas who have played an integral role in the history of Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast.

Dr. Umar Johnson will also be included in this year’s series who is a doctor of clinical psychology, a certified school psychologist, author, educator, and a descendant of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglas.

Each night there will be a jazz set at 6:30 p.m. For more information click this link.

Black Swan Radio House; presented by Vegas City Opera

In celebration of Black History Month, join the Vegas City Opera as they celebrate the first Black-owned and operated record companies and America’s first historic classical record of Black classical artists through spiritual and art songs with a “sprinkling of opera.”

The event is free and open to the public and will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. at the West Charleston Library.

For more information call (7020 507-3964 or visit this link.

Good Time Catfish Fry

Gather, socialize and enjoy a traditional fish fry and the annual Good Time Catfish Fry.

The event will take place on Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Doolittle Active Adult Center. Spaces are limited so people are asked to register in advance. Fish lunches can be purchased for $10.

For more information call (702)-229-6125.

Mid-Day Inspirational Showcase & Luncheon

The Mid-Day Inspirational Showcase is celebrating 44 years of programming during this Black History Month. The annual showcase features singing, dancing, poetry, and guest speakers followed by a soul food brunch.

The showcase and luncheon will take place on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School. The showcase is free and open to the public.

The luncheon will take place right after the showcase and tickets will cost $10 and will be on sale until Feb. 9.

To purchase tickets for the luncheon call (702)-229-6125

Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase

The City of Las Vegas is hosting an afternoon showcase featuring multitalented local youth and young adults in celebration of Black History Month.

The performers will display their talents through singing, dancing, acting, music, and spoken word. The event is free and open to the public.

The showcase will take place on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza.

Discovery Children’s Museum Celebrating Black History Month

Join Discovery as they celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black Americans throughout American history. There will be a variety of activities available for kids to do including, designing a portrait of their favorite cultural icon, exploring diverse works of visual artists, and designing their own rendition of artwork featured on jazz posters.

For more information, click this link.